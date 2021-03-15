BRAINERD — Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center has received a $100,000 HRSA Rural Opioid Response planning grant to establish a community network to help increase access to medication for opioid-use disorder, recovery support and prevention education in the Lakes Area.
Since September, this effort has resulted in the development of a robust community network that includes Northern Pines Mental Health, Nystrom and Associates, the Crosby-Ironton school district, Brainerd Public Schools, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office, Crow Wing County Community Services and other substance-use prevention and criminal justice organizations.
The problem of substance use has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Drug-overdose deaths increased 31 percent during the first half of 2020 as compared to the first half of 2019,” according to statewide data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The network utilizes organizations in the Brainerd Lakes Area to work together to better serve people who have been affected by opioid-use disorder and other substance-related problems. The group meets monthly.
“We recognize that there are a number of really great organizations in our community working to improve the lives of people with substance-use disorder; this network is intended to bring those organizations together to determine the gaps in care and find solutions to address those unmet needs,” said Jessica Schwartz, a registered nurse and the program manager for substance-use outreach at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic.
This coalition works together to gather data about substance-use trends in our area in order to increase evidence-based prevention education.
“This network is also an opportunity for the existing organizations in our community to collaborate with one another to form a more comprehensive support system for people who have struggled with substance use,” Schwartz said.
Essentia Health is also excited to have additional funding from the Minnesota Department of Health to serve communities in Crow Wing, Cass and Hubbard counties. These funds will be instrumental to increase access to medications for opioid-use disorder. The 19-month grant also will allow for expansion of staff to meet the complex needs of people dealing with substance use through care facilitation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.