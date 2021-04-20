BRAINERD — Essentia Health is making it easier for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On a limited basis, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic will be accepting walk-in COVID vaccinations. No appointment is needed. Nor do you need to be a patient of Essentia Health.

Walk-ins will be accepted Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patients and non-patients can also make an appointment by using MyChart or by calling (833) 494-0836.

Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic is currently offering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is authorized for use in people aged 16 and older.

