BRAINERD — More than seven babies were born per day at Essentia Health’s Minnesota hospitals in 2021, and variety again was the theme when it came to naming the newborns.
Entering the final week of the year, 2,627 babies had entered the world at Essentia’s six hospitals in Minnesota that perform deliveries. That includes 1,469 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth; 434 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes; 386 at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd; 201 at Essentia Health-Virginia; 93 at Essentia Health-Moose Lake; and 44 at Essentia Health-Fosston.
According to the Office of Vital Records at the Minnesota Department of Health, here are the most popular names.
Top baby boy names
Wyatt, Owen — 4
Oliver, Henry, Jack, Bennett, Clayton, Walker, Hudson — 3
Top baby girl names
Emma — 5
Blair, Evelyn, Willow, Hazel, Madison — 3
