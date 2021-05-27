BRAINERD — As Essentia Health aims to connect everybody who wants a vaccination with a shot, Essentia is expanding opportunities for those in the area. Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter clinic is extending their COVID-19 vaccination hours on a limited basis.
This Wednesday, June 23 and June 30, the vaccination clinic will be open until 6 p.m. The extended hours allow those working a day job, or students increased availability to get the shot without having to take time away from work or class.
Saturday, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First dose appointments will be given and second-dose appointments for June 26 will immediately be scheduled so patients can easily and seamlessly get their vacceries completed.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but making an appointment is encouraged as it is the best way to ensure you can receive a vaccination.
During the extended time periods, those 12 and older will be able to receive the shot. Patients and non-patients can make an appointment by using MyChart or by calling (833) 494-0836.
Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter is still offering vaccinations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.