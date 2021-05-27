BRAINERD — As Essentia Health aims to connect everybody who wants a vaccination with a shot, Essentia is expanding opportunities for those in the area. Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter clinic is extending their COVID-19 vaccination hours on a limited basis.

This Wednesday, June 23 and June 30, the vaccination clinic will be open until 6 p.m. The extended hours allow those working a day job, or students increased availability to get the shot without having to take time away from work or class.

Saturday, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First dose appointments will be given and second-dose appointments for June 26 will immediately be scheduled  so patients can easily and seamlessly get their vacceries completed.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but making an appointment is encouraged as it is the best way to ensure you can receive a vaccination.

During the extended time periods, those 12 and older will be able to receive the shot. Patients and non-patients can make an appointment by using MyChart or by calling (833) 494-0836.

Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter is still offering vaccinations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

