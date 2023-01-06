BRAINERD — The Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Crosslake Clinic announce new medical weight-management services.
From your initial appointment through follow-up care, our experienced and professional medical weight-management team will work with you to support your health and wellness goals.
To make an appointment, call (218) 692-1010.
Your primary care doctor may recommend medical weight-management services to prevent disease or to improve weight-related conditions like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, sleep apnea and more. Our medical weight-management specialists will develop individualized weight-loss plans that help with making healthy food choices, sleep optimization, exercise needs, behavior changes and medication when clinically indicated.
The outreach will be done by Dr. Jeremiah Eisenschenk, a medical weight-management specialist at Essentia.
“The practice of medical weight management is central to my clinical interests in the treatment of diabetes, obesity and other chronic conditions relating to insulin resistance,” said Dr. Eisenschenk. “Guiding my patients on their journey to reclaim their health, wellness and vitality with the prescription of comprehensive lifestyle change combined with medication therapy when indicated brings me the utmost joy. Witnessing the transformative impact of this lifestyle has given me hope for the future health of our patients and communities.”
