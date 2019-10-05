BRAINERD — Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Foundation has received a gift from the Marilyn Covey Estate to support the work at the Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center to provide cardiac care close to home.
Family and friends were important to Marilyn. Watching those she loved struggle with heart disease inspired her to work with St. Joseph’s Medical Center, knowing a local heart and vascular center would lessen the strain and stress on the patient and their family. Marilyn passed away in Nisswa in 2015 at the age of 86, and was very private in her philanthropic giving.
Adam Rees, president of Essentia Health Central Market, said “The generosity and vision of Marilyn Covey is a true inspiration. We are blessed to have the trust and support in our cardiac care from the Covey Estate.”
The Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center is located at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Top cardiologists and medical teams work together to offer advanced heart and vascular care including cardiac electrophysiology, cardiac rehabilitation, and interventional cardiology. To make an appointment, call (218) 828-7580.
