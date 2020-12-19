BRAINERD — Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center has received primary stroke center re-certification from DNV GL-Healthcare, a world leading certification body.
St. Joseph’s is one of three hospitals within Essentia Health to receive certification, and the only primary stroke center in central Minnesota.
Originally certified in 2017, the re-certification is valid through 2023. Certification and re-certification are based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association and affirms that the medical center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education — and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
“Achieving re-certification shows our continued commitment to excellence and lets our community know we have the resources to provide the best possible stroke care,” explains Elsie Stanek, RN, program manager of the stroke program.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
A stroke can be life threatening and requires immediate medical attention. You can recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke by using the acronym BE FAST.
B – Balance
E – Eyes
F – Facial droop/numbness
A – Arm weakness
S – Speech difficulty
T – Time to call 9-1-1
