BRAINERD — Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The re-certification, which is done every two years, has become the standard for Essentia. The hospital was just the second in Minnesota to receive the certification after it was introduced more than a decade ago and has maintained it ever since.
The certification, offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, focuses on the entire process — from the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission for surgery, rehabilitation activities and follow-up visits with the orthopedic surgeon.
St. Joseph’s Medical Center has been privileged to offer this type of care in the Brainerd area for nearly 17 years and is proud to be recognized for its outstanding work and successful patient outcomes, said Dr. Chris Metz, section chair for orthopedic surgery.
“Joint Commission accreditation demonstrates the commitment by all members of the team to providing comprehensive, up-to-date and expert care when it comes to joint reconstruction for our patients,” said Dr. Metz. “We continue to improve the program with the input of our patients and team members to meet the needs and expectations of our community.”
Essentia underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review to receive the re-certification. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including patient education, staff credentials and education, infection prevention and control, pain-medication management and environment of care.
Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Essentia for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopedic patients.”
