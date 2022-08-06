BRAINERD — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has released the 2022 ratings for hospitals as part of its Care Compare program, and Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center received a four-star rating. Of the more than 130 hospitals scored statewide, St. Joseph’s ranks inside the top 40.

The rating is based on a five-star scale, with four-stars meaning, it performed better than average compared to similar health care facilities and placing St. Joseph’s in the top 29 percent of CMS-ranked hospitals nationwide.

