BRAINERD — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has released the 2022 ratings for hospitals as part of its Care Compare program, and Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center received a four-star rating. Of the more than 130 hospitals scored statewide, St. Joseph’s ranks inside the top 40.
The rating is based on a five-star scale, with four-stars meaning, it performed better than average compared to similar health care facilities and placing St. Joseph’s in the top 29 percent of CMS-ranked hospitals nationwide.
The overall rating is based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, like the patient experience, providing timely and effective care, readmission rates, mortality and safety.
“Patients can be assured when they come to Essentia facilities, they are receiving the safest and highest quality of care,” said Dr. Gratia Pitcher, Essentia’s chief quality and patient safety officer. “This rating is one way to show the communities we’re privileged to serve that safety and high-quality patient care are top priorities for Essentia.”
When making health care decisions, patients should use all the tools at their disposal, such as talking with friends and family as well as consulting with doctors, nurses and other trusted health care providers. The Care Compare website is another tool that patients can use to research high-quality care.
You can find the ratings for a variety of facilities on the Medicare Compare website.
