Despite the easing of mask mandates from federal agencies, state government and municipal leaders, Essentia Health will continue to enforce its mask policy.
Universal masking for patients, visitors and staff will remain a requirement in all our facilities across Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.
While we respect the loosening of mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent guidelines do not cover health care settings like hospitals, clinics and long-term-care facilities. Regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, the CDC recommends visitors to health care settings continue wearing a well-fitted face covering.
COVID-19 remains prevalent in the communities we serve and wearing a mask has been proven to reduce transmission of the virus. This is especially important among the vulnerable populations often found in health care facilities, including those with compromised immune systems.
As always, Essentia Health encourages everyone to get vaccinated. Currently, we are vaccinating anyone aged 12 and older.
Patients and non-patients can make an appointment through Essentia’s MyChart patient portal or by calling (833) 494-0836. Click here for more information. Anyone under the age of 18 must bring this consent form, signed by their parent or guardian, to be eligible for the shot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.