BRAINERD — In response to the recent surge of COVID-19 across the region and the frequent fluctuations in case rates — Essentia Health has launched a COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard.
This user-friendly dashboard aggregates publicly available data and features an interactive map of Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Users can compare case numbers and projections by state, and drill down further by county. Available metrics include cases per 10,000 people, daily new cases, seven-day positivity rates, etc. It’s intended to inform communities by presenting rich data in a highly visual way.
“We hope that community members use this dashboard to better understand the impact of COVID in our region, and how behaviors like physical distancing and masking affect the spread of this disease,” said Dr. Sarah Manney, chief medical information officer at Essentia Health. “As a community we can use this dashboard to observe the changes over time and celebrate as we slow the spread of COVID.”
For example, users can look at case rates following a mask mandate or a holiday to understand the resulting impact. The trendlines tell a story of where we’ve been throughout this pandemic, highlighting the severity of the current situation and forecasting possible scenarios.
“We as a team of scientists have been watching this every day since March, and we can absolutely tell when the data changes because of the behavior of the community,” Dr. Manney said.
To Dr. Manney, the dashboard is a visualization tool that provides a daily snapshot of the state of COVID-19 across our region.
Developed jointly by Essentia’s Enterprise Analytics Department and the Essentia Institute of Rural Health, the dashboard is updated daily, Monday through Friday. Users are encouraged to first view the three-minute video tutorial, which provides additional context and explains how best to navigate the dashboard.
“This is an evolution of the work of our highly talented data scientists and researchers from the Institute of Rural Health,” Dr. Manney said. “It’s a collaboration between those two groups, and they’ve worked really hard. They’re passionate about caring for our communities and presenting data with education. This is the result of many, many months of their work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.