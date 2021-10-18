BRAINERD — Rachel Vopatek, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner who specializes in cardiology, is thrilled to start welcoming patients at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic.
She has worked for Essentia since 2010, first as an emergency department nurse and then as a cardiology nurse.
“I chose Essentia because it has a long history of excellent health care in the Brainerd area,” said Vopatek. “Brainerd is a wonderful community and I look forward to being part of it both professionally and personally for years to come.”
Vopatek received her education from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“I feel so blessed to work in cardiology. It is an area of medicine that is well supported by research and directly impacts millions of people in the U.S.,” she said. “I am so blessed and grateful to be a nurse practitioner and strive for healing relationships with my patients and their families.”
To make an appointment with Vopatek, call (218) 828-2880. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.