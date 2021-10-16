BRAINERD — Abigail Baillif, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, is joining Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, where she will specialize in palliative care, working with patients who have a serious illness.
“Palliative care is essential in providing quality care to our patients,” said Baillif. Providing symptom relief and improving quality of life for my patients and their families is one of my main goals.”
Baillif received her degree from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
“I want to support my patients and improve their quality of life through supportive listening and establishing a care plan that aligns with what matters most to them,” said Baillif.
To see Baillif’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
