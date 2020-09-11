BRAINERD — Dr. Michael Curran, who specializes in clinical and interventional cardiology, is welcoming patients at the Essentia Health Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center in Brainerd.
“I chose to specialize in cardiovascular disease because as I was progressing through my career in medicine and training, I realized that I wanted to practice in a specialty where I could not only focus on one organ system, but really make a difference in patient outcomes. I have found that in the practice of cardiovascular disease and more specifically, interventional cardiology,” shares Dr. Curran.
Dr. Curran earned his medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, La. and he did his residency in internal medicine at Naval Medical Center San Diego in San Diego, Calif. His fellowship in cardiology was at National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Md. His fellowship in interventional cardiology was at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Md. He is board certified in interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
“Cardiovascular disease is the most well studied, well-funded fields of medicine with a collection of clinical data from the last 50 years which has provided us with irrefutable evidence of what works and what doesn’t for many conditions,” shares Dr. Curran. “We have the opportunity to make a tremendous difference in patient’s cardiovascular outcomes, which is a very gratifying feeling in the field of medicine.”
To learn more about cardiology, visit the “Services & Specialties” section of EssentiaHealth.org. You can also call the Marilyn Covey Heart & Vascular Center at (218) 828-7580. Visit with your primary care provider if you feel a referral to cardiology may be needed. Click on “Doctors & Providers” to see Dr. Curran’s full profile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.