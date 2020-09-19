BRAINERD — Dr. Jennifer Jue, who specializes in cardiology, is welcoming patients at the Essentia Health Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center in Brainerd.
“I chose to specialize in cardiology after being inspired by the mentors I had during my internal medicine residency at Cleveland Clinic, which had a robust cardiology department. I was fascinated by the wide range of areas that cardiology covered and how there was strong evidence-based therapies for common cardiac disease,” explains Dr. Jue. “Cardiovascular disease affects every community which creates a great opportunity to intervene and make a positive difference.”
Dr. Jue earned her medical degree from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland and completed her residency in internal medicine at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. Her fellowship in cardiology was at University of Illinois at Chicago, Ill., and a fellowship in echocardiography was at University of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Dr. Jue is board certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
To learn more about cardiology, visit the “Services & Specialties” section of EssentiaHealth.org. Click on “Doctors & Providers” to see Dr. Jue’s full profile.
You can also call the Marilyn Covey Heart & Vascular Center at (218) 828-7580. Visit with your primary care provider if you feel a referral to cardiology may be needed.
