Christopher Larson, a certified physician assistant, is joining the emergency medicine department at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd.
Larson said he wanted to join the team because of a positive experience his dad had at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
“From that great impression, I was more than happy to apply for an Essentia position when I moved back home to northern Minnesota,” said Larson.
Larson grew up in and currently lives in the Grand Rapids area. He received his physician assistant education in the Interservice Physician Assistant Program through the U.S. Army, accredited by the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“I studied to become a physician assistant through the U.S. Army and was a battalion physician assistant for four years, including one combat deployment,” he said. “Practicing in emergency medicine makes use of that experience I gained through the military.”
To view Larson’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.