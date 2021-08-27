BRAINERD — Dr. Luke Haas is joining Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, where he will specialize in emergency medicine.

“I chose Essentia based on the numerous positive reviews I have received from patients, staff and peers,” said Dr. Haas.

Dr. Haas earned his medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg S.C. He completed his emergency medicine residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

“I chose emergency medicine because I enjoy quickly establishing a caring and trusting relationship with my patients,” Dr. Haas added.

To see his full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

