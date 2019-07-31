BRAINERD — Dr. Jason Howard, an anesthesiologist, has joined the Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
“I grew up in the Brainerd Lakes Area and I’m excited to be part of the community again,’ says Dr. Howard. “Essentia Health aligns with my personal ideals of how to care for patients, as well as being a workplace committed to the communities they support.”
Dr. Howard earned a medical degree from A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Mo. He completed a residency in anesthesiology at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Fla. Dr. Howard is certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology in anesthesiology.
“I will make the time to answer my patient’s questions. My goal is to help patients through an anxious time in their lives,” explains Dr. Howard.
To see Dr. Howard’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
