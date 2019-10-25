BRAINERD — Dr. Kevin Bardwell, a family medicine physician, has joined the Urgent Care Department at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic in Baxter, Minnesota.

“I’m dedicated to providing compassionate and quality care to my patients and will take time to listen to your concerns,” explains Dr. Bardwell.

Dr. Bardwell earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. He also completed a residency in family medicine in Sioux Falls, S.D. Dr. Bardwell is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

In addition, he says, “When I interviewed at Essentia Health, I was very impressed with how friendly and helpful everyone was.  Essentia’s emphasis on caring for the whole person was also something that really attracted me.”

To see Dr. Kevin Bardwell’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

