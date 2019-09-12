BRAINERD — Dr. Nicholas Lesmeister, an orthopedic surgeon, has joined Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Orthopedics Clinic.
“I joined Essentia Health Orthopedics not only for its remarkable reputation in patient care recognized locally and throughout the state, but also because of the outstanding team environment,” says Dr. Lesmeister.
Dr. Lesmeister is a graduate of Brainerd High School. He earned a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis, where he also completed a residency in orthopedics.
“I chose orthopedics because I love seeing the dramatic impact you can have on a patient’s life,” he explains. “Whether it is helping a patient recover after an injury or getting a patient back to the things they love after a joint replacement, it is extremely rewarding.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Lesmeister, call (218) 829-7812. To see his full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.