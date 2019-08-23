Dr. Michael Reyes, an anesthesiologist, has joined Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

“I admire Essentia’s dedication to the community we serve, and the collegiality amongst the health care providers which I believe enhances the quality of patient care,” says Dr. Reyes.

Dr. Reyes earned a medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn. He completed a residency in anesthesiology at Mayo School of Health Sciences in Rochester and a fellowship in pain medicine at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

“My role in anesthesiology is to help reduce the stress associated with the operating room. Often thorough explanation of what to expect helps to place my patients at ease,” explains Dr. Reyes. “I’m empathic to my patient’s situation and their health care needs.”

