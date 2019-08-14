 

Dr. Katie Thornton, a pediatrician, has joined the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic in Baxter.

“I like the environment at Essentia Health,” says Dr. Thornton. “There is an amazing collaborative approach between administration and physicians which I believe enhances quality of patient care.”

Dr. Thornton earned a medical degree from Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz. She completed a residency in pediatrics at Saint Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo.

“I love working with children and feeling like I can make a difference in their lives,” explains Dr. Thornton. “Teenagers represent a special area of medicine where they feel too old to be ‘kids’ and not quite ‘adults.’ I like to be the person they can rely on to help them make healthy lifestyle choices.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Thornton, call (218) 828-7100 or schedule online at EssentiaHealth.org. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

