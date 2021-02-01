Dr. Andrew Zhao, specializing in sports medicine, has joined the orthopedics and sports medicine team at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Orthopedics Clinic in Brainerd.
“Sports medicine is such a fun field! It is amazing to learn how muscles, tendons/ligaments and bones work together during different sports and activities,” shares Dr. Zhao. “I strongly believe that a physically active lifestyle is protective and therapeutic for many health conditions, so I want to be a provider who can support that in patients.”
Dr. Zhao earned his medical education at Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Buffalo, N.Y. Dr. Zhao completed his residency in family medicine at the St. Francis-Mayo Family Practice Residency Program in LaCrosse, Wis. and a fellowship in sports medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Ind. Dr. Zhao is board certified by the American Board of Medical Specialties in family medicine and sports medicine.
“One of my special interests is concussion care, especially since it’s a very hot topic in sports medicine right now,” explains Dr. Zhao. “I enjoy working with young athletes, their coaches and parents to ensure that they can return to school and sports safely.”
To see Dr. Zhao’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.” To schedule an appointment, call (218) 829-7812.
