BRAINERD — Dr. Shaun Harty is excited to join the emergency medicine team at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.
“I felt a connection with Essentia right away,” said Dr. Harty. “I felt truly welcomed and thought my values aligned well with Essentia’s broader missions.”
Dr. Harty earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. He also completed an emergency ultrasound fellowship, which gives him more tools to improve patient care.
“I enjoy helping patients of all ages with acute problems in all body systems,” said Dr. Harty. “I can’t wait to learn more about the Brainerd Lakes community and help improve health care for people in the region.”
To see Dr. Harty’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.