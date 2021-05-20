Jody Giza, a certified physician assistant specializing in internal medicine is excited to join the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic.
Giza has lived in the Brainerd Lakes area for 15 years and has worked in both cardiology and family medicine.
“I chose internal medicine because of the diversity of patients and diseases cared for,” said Giza. “I enjoy the opportunity to provide comprehensive care, both preventive and acute, while getting to know my patients and their life experiences.”
Giza received her physician assistant education from Augsburg University in Minneapolis. She studied respiratory care at North Dakota State University and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
To make an appointment with Giza, call the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic at (218) 828-2880. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
