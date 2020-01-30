FARGO — Andrew Askew joins Essentia Health as vice president of public policy.
Askew will be responsible for Essentia’s government relations and public policy strategy for North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He will also bring Essentia’s voice to national health care policy conversations.
Askew worked for several years alongside the late Mike Mahoney, who held this position previously. Askew served as a lobbyist and member of the public policy team focused on North Dakota issues while working as an attorney at Pearce Durick in Bismarck, N.D.
“In his new role, Andy will expand upon that work as he forges trusting relationships on a broader scale,” says Essentia CEO David C. Herman, MD. “I appreciate Andy’s passion and enthusiasm for public policy work and the opportunity to support Essentia’s mission.”
Askew received his law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law in Grand Forks, North Dakota. He also received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Dakota and a bachelor’s degree in business management from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud.
Askew joins Pat Mullen on Essentia’s public policy team, who also serves vice president of public policy with a focus on Essentia’s city and county relationships as part of the Vision Northland project. His office will be located in St. Paul.
