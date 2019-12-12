BAXTER — Nurse Practitioner Karli Dullum has joined the Internal Medicine Department at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic.
“I began my nursing career at Essentia Health. Essentia has helped me grow as a person and supports my practice as a nurse practitioner,” says Dullum. “Also, I am thrilled to practice with a great panel of providers.”
Dullum earned a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“I look forward to developing relationships with my patients and helping them reach their health care goals,” explains Dullum.
To schedule an appointment with Karli Dullum, call (218) 828-7100. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors and Providers.”
