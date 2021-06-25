Nurse Practitioner Kelsey Stay, who specializes in family medicine, is now welcoming patients at the Essentia Health-Walker Clinic.
“I grew up receiving health care at an Essentia Health clinic, so I am well aware of the high-quality care they provide,” shares Stay. “I want to provide the same personal level of care for my patients that I and my family received.”
Stay earned her Doctor of Nursing education from The College of Saint Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. and is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“Family practice has always interested me because you are able to care for patients of all ages and it encompasses the total well-being of the patient, not only physical health but mental health as well,” explains Stay. “I believe that in order to provide the best care for patients, education is of the utmost importance along with communication and trust.”
Learn more about Stay by visiting EssentiaHealth.org and clicking on “Doctors & Providers.” Choose the “Schedule Online” option or call the Walker Clinic at (218) 547-6900 to make an appointment.
