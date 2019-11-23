BRAINERD — Nurse Practitioner Rhoda Rees has joined the Weight Management Department at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic.
“Essentia offered me an opportunity that aligned perfectly with my philosophy in life: the importance of adapting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for disease prevention and management,” says Rees.
Rees earned a master’s degree in nursing from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
“Take care of yourself. Incorporating a lifestyle that focuses on healthy diet and activity, appropriate amount of sleep, and controlling stress plays a significant role in the health of your mind, body and spirit,” explains Rees.
To schedule an appointment with Rees, call (218) 828-7100. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors and Providers.”
