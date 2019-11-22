BRAINERD — Physician Assistant Megan Marlatt Kempf has joined Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Orthopedics Clinic.
“Choosing Essentia wasn’t a decision made in a week or even a month’s time, but rather a culmination of events over many years that lead to a loyalty and respect for the organization as a whole and a specialty team that I wished to become a part of,” says Marlatt Kempf.
Marlatt Kempf is a graduate of Brainerd High School. She earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of St. Francis in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physicians Assistants.
“I’m a hometown girl who is so thankful and excited to be able to serve our community,” explains Marlatt Kempf. “It will be a privilege to care for generations of family and friends making a difference in their quality of life.”
To schedule an appointment with Megan Marlatt Kempf, call (218) 829-7812. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.