BRAINERD — Physician Assistant Megan Marlatt Kempf has joined Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Orthopedics Clinic.

“Choosing Essentia wasn’t a decision made in a week or even a month’s time, but rather a culmination of events over many years that lead to a loyalty and respect for the organization as a whole and a specialty team that I wished to become a part of,” says Marlatt Kempf.

Marlatt Kempf is a graduate of Brainerd High School. She earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of St. Francis in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physicians Assistants.

“I’m a hometown girl who is so thankful and excited to be able to serve our community,” explains Marlatt Kempf. “It will be a privilege to care for generations of family and friends making a difference in their quality of life.”

To schedule an appointment with Megan Marlatt Kempf, call (218) 829-7812. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

