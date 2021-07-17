Physician Assistant Paige Muehlhauser is looking forward to welcoming patients at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic.

“I chose Essentia because I had a great experience during my training and appreciated the friendliness from everyone working within the system,” she said.

Muehlhauser is driven to excel in the family medicine field by her positive experiences with her own primary care provider. She adds that preventive care visits are a very important part of her field.

“Family medicine is a beautiful part of medicine because every day is different, and we get to care for patients in all stages of life,” she said.

Muehlhauser received her master’s degree from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“Essentia Health has very similar core beliefs and values that are deeply rooted in my day-to-day life,” she said.

To make an appointment with Muehlhauser, call the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic at (218) 746-4527. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

