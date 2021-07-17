Physician Assistant Paige Muehlhauser is looking forward to welcoming patients at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic.
“I chose Essentia because I had a great experience during my training and appreciated the friendliness from everyone working within the system,” she said.
Muehlhauser is driven to excel in the family medicine field by her positive experiences with her own primary care provider. She adds that preventive care visits are a very important part of her field.
“Family medicine is a beautiful part of medicine because every day is different, and we get to care for patients in all stages of life,” she said.
Muehlhauser received her master’s degree from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“Essentia Health has very similar core beliefs and values that are deeply rooted in my day-to-day life,” she said.
To make an appointment with Muehlhauser, call the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic at (218) 746-4527. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.