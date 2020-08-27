BRAINERD — Denisse Broadbent, MD, who specializes in pediatrics is welcoming new patients, including Spanish speaking patients, at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic.
“I find children to be truly fascinating people and working with them is where I feel the most comfortable version of myself,” shares Dr. Broadbent. “In pediatrics, you get to watch personalities emerge and build lasting relationships with families.”
Originally from Guayaquil, Ecuador, Dr. Broadbent earned her medical degree at the Universidad Catolica Santiago De Guayaquil in Ecuador. She completed her residency in pediatrics at El Paso Children’s Hospital at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, Texas.
“All children are not the same and they don’t come with a manual. You’ll get to know your child with time, as much as they will get to know you. So, it’s ok to worry, that’s what being a parent is all about, but there is no need to do so, as time will give you the experience,” explains Dr. Broadbent.
To schedule a visit with Dr. Broadbent, call the Baxter Clinic at 218-828-2880. To see her full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
