Taylor Johnshoy, a physician assistant, has joined the orthopedics and sports medicine team at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Orthopedics Clinic in Brainerd.
“I chose to work in orthopedics because I love that I can decrease my patient’s pain and make them feel better,” shares Johnshoy. “Being an active person myself, I love that working in orthopedics allows me to help my patients get back to doing the activities they love to do.”
Johnshoy earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“As a provider, it’s my goal to get to know each of my patients as a whole person and put myself in their shoes so I can get a better understanding of how their ailment is affecting their everyday life and help them have the best possible outcome,” Johnshoy says. “I enjoy the variety of working in both the clinic and in surgery because I am able to be with my patients from the time of diagnosis, during surgery, as well as after surgery.”
To see Johnshoy’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.” To schedule an appointment, call (218) 829-7812.
