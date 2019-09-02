BRAINERD — Beth Purcell has joined Essentia Health, where she will serve as vice president of strategy and business development.
Purcell has an extensive health care background. Most recently, she served as the chief strategy officer at Dignity Health, the fifth-largest health system in the nation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Purcell oversaw strategic planning and business development for the organization throughout southern California. Previously, she held a similar role at Reading Health System in West Reading, Pa.
Purcell also has experience at health systems in the Midwest, where she honed her leadership and strategic-planning skills.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., as well as a law degree and a master’s degree in health administration, both of which she earned from St. Louis University School of Law and School of Public Health in St. Louis, Mo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.