Nurse practitioner Tucker Sheley, who specializes in family medicine, is welcoming new patients at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pine River Clinic.
“Family medicine is incredibly diverse. The ability to interact with patients from all age groups and at varying stages of health and wellness really excites me,” shares Sheley. “I was drawn to this specialty due to the excellent opportunity to positively impact entire families through the use of my skills and education.”
Sheley earned his doctorate degree from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“I chose Essentia Health because of their high standards of integrity and ethics to best serve patients and the community,” explains Sheley. “I’m particularly interested in well child checks and sports medicine. I find it extremely satisfying to educate parents and kids on healthy habits that can tremendously impact their health over the span of a lifetime.”
To schedule a visit with Tucker Sheley, call the Pine River Clinic at (218) 587-4416. To learn more, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers” to see Sheley’s full profile.
