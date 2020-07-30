Results of a year-long effort by Professional Research Consultants to collect patient-experience surveys are in, and two Essentia medical professionals in the Brainerd Lakes area have earned distinction as “Top Performers” in the Excellence in Healthcare awards.

Essentia contracts with PRC to randomly survey patients in our hospitals and clinics. PRC then uses the responses to rank our physicians, advanced practitioners and facilities among our approximately 400 health care organizations. The 2020 awards are based on patient surveys conducted throughout 2019.

The two Essentia medical professionals from the Brainerd Lakes area who ranked as Top Performers (scoring in the top 1 percent of the survey) for overall quality of care include:

• Lynn Pender, RN, CDE, Diabetes Educator, Essentia Health, St. Joseph’s Medical Center

• Kirsten Sjostrand, DO, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Baxter Clinic

Overall, six Essentia physicians and advanced practitioners across all locations were named Top Performers. Additionally, 72 received 5-Star awards for scoring in the top 10 percent, and 101 were 4-Star award winners for landing in the top 25 percent.

In the Brainerd Lakes Area, the following medical professionals earned 5-Star and 4-Star awards:

5 Star awards

Kathy Wimmer, MD, Family Medicine

Vanessa Menghini, MD, Internal Medicine

Julie Olson, MD Internal Medicine

Patricia O. Segler, MD, OB/GYN

Thomas J. Moraghan, MD, Endocrinology

Eric J. Chapman, DO, Urology

Megan E. Gladen, MD, Family Medicine

Jared Rustad, MD, Neurology

Emily M. Day, MD, Family Medicine

Kassandra Nelson, CNP, Family Medicine

Roger Macy, MD, Family Medicine

Sara M. Lokstad, MD, Family Medicine

Kelly Spray, CNP, Family Medicine

Christopher Metz, MD, Orthopedics

4 Star Awards

Jessica A. Tabatt, MD, Podiatry

James P. Freeman, MD, Internal Medicine

Ashley A. Nord, MD, Orthopedics

Emily N. Stunek, RN, Diabetes Education

Christina Thell, CNP, Surgery

Stephen Hanske, MD, Internal Medicine

Aaron J. Chan, MD, Gastroenterology

Amy Borash, PA-C, Family Medicine

Shiela M. Klemmetsen, MD, Family Medicine

Stephen (Gus) Fisker, MD, Family Medicine

Daniel V. Johnson, MD, Internal Medicine

Barb Risnes, APRN, Diabetes & Endocrinology

Anna E. Wistrom-Thesing, CNP, Internal Medicine

Pamela Rice, MD, OB/GYN

Alicia M. Prahm, MD, OB/GYN

Michael Rich, MD, Cardiology

Jessica Nybakken, CNP, Oncology

Tyler Dunphy, MD, Internal Medicine

Gail E. Seeker, CNP, Family Medicine

Jessica Hinkley, CNP, Oncology

Jennifer K. Mahling-Stadum, MD, Family Medicine

Deb L. Steen, CNP, Weight Management

Kristi R. Gebhardt, DO, Internal Medicine

“The kindness and compassion with which our physicians and providers deliver their care to our patients is the basis for the healing they provide each and every day,” said Essentia Health CEO David C. Herman, MD. “This recognition, although not the reason for their caring manner, is an important demonstration of the gratitude and appreciation their patients feel for their care. I am inspired by their work, and proud and humbled to have them as colleagues.”

Essentia’s facilities also were rated. Six of them received 5-Star awards, and 10 earned 4-Star awards.   Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd was awarded for overall quality of care in inpatient and on the medical surgical unit.

