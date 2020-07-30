Results of a year-long effort by Professional Research Consultants to collect patient-experience surveys are in, and two Essentia medical professionals in the Brainerd Lakes area have earned distinction as “Top Performers” in the Excellence in Healthcare awards.
Essentia contracts with PRC to randomly survey patients in our hospitals and clinics. PRC then uses the responses to rank our physicians, advanced practitioners and facilities among our approximately 400 health care organizations. The 2020 awards are based on patient surveys conducted throughout 2019.
The two Essentia medical professionals from the Brainerd Lakes area who ranked as Top Performers (scoring in the top 1 percent of the survey) for overall quality of care include:
• Lynn Pender, RN, CDE, Diabetes Educator, Essentia Health, St. Joseph’s Medical Center
• Kirsten Sjostrand, DO, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Baxter Clinic
Overall, six Essentia physicians and advanced practitioners across all locations were named Top Performers. Additionally, 72 received 5-Star awards for scoring in the top 10 percent, and 101 were 4-Star award winners for landing in the top 25 percent.
In the Brainerd Lakes Area, the following medical professionals earned 5-Star and 4-Star awards:
5 Star awards
Kathy Wimmer, MD, Family Medicine
Vanessa Menghini, MD, Internal Medicine
Julie Olson, MD Internal Medicine
Patricia O. Segler, MD, OB/GYN
Thomas J. Moraghan, MD, Endocrinology
Eric J. Chapman, DO, Urology
Megan E. Gladen, MD, Family Medicine
Jared Rustad, MD, Neurology
Emily M. Day, MD, Family Medicine
Kassandra Nelson, CNP, Family Medicine
Roger Macy, MD, Family Medicine
Sara M. Lokstad, MD, Family Medicine
Kelly Spray, CNP, Family Medicine
Christopher Metz, MD, Orthopedics
4 Star Awards
Jessica A. Tabatt, MD, Podiatry
James P. Freeman, MD, Internal Medicine
Ashley A. Nord, MD, Orthopedics
Emily N. Stunek, RN, Diabetes Education
Christina Thell, CNP, Surgery
Stephen Hanske, MD, Internal Medicine
Aaron J. Chan, MD, Gastroenterology
Amy Borash, PA-C, Family Medicine
Shiela M. Klemmetsen, MD, Family Medicine
Stephen (Gus) Fisker, MD, Family Medicine
Daniel V. Johnson, MD, Internal Medicine
Barb Risnes, APRN, Diabetes & Endocrinology
Anna E. Wistrom-Thesing, CNP, Internal Medicine
Pamela Rice, MD, OB/GYN
Alicia M. Prahm, MD, OB/GYN
Michael Rich, MD, Cardiology
Jessica Nybakken, CNP, Oncology
Tyler Dunphy, MD, Internal Medicine
Gail E. Seeker, CNP, Family Medicine
Jessica Hinkley, CNP, Oncology
Jennifer K. Mahling-Stadum, MD, Family Medicine
Deb L. Steen, CNP, Weight Management
Kristi R. Gebhardt, DO, Internal Medicine
“The kindness and compassion with which our physicians and providers deliver their care to our patients is the basis for the healing they provide each and every day,” said Essentia Health CEO David C. Herman, MD. “This recognition, although not the reason for their caring manner, is an important demonstration of the gratitude and appreciation their patients feel for their care. I am inspired by their work, and proud and humbled to have them as colleagues.”
Essentia’s facilities also were rated. Six of them received 5-Star awards, and 10 earned 4-Star awards. Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd was awarded for overall quality of care in inpatient and on the medical surgical unit.
