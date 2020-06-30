• Wear masks when in public. From 10-50 percent of virus carriers are asymptomatic, so wearing masks helps control the virus and has been shown to lower COVID-19 spread.
• Avoid enclosed spaces with groups of people, where the virus can linger in the air for long periods of time.
• Get tested if you have cold or flu-like symptoms - Find testing locations.
• Stay six feet away from others.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth – with unwashed hands.
• Up-to-date guidance is available from the Department of Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.