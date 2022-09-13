What’s so special about September? Yes, students go back to school. There is National Waffle Week and National Indoor Plant Week. And Biscuits and Gravy Week is yet to come.

But there is another special week that benefits our Cass County senior residents. The National Council on Aging recognizes Sept. 18-24 as Falls Prevention Awareness Week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments