What’s so special about September? Yes, students go back to school. There is National Waffle Week and National Indoor Plant Week. And Biscuits and Gravy Week is yet to come.
But there is another special week that benefits our Cass County senior residents. The National Council on Aging recognizes Sept. 18-24 as Falls Prevention Awareness Week.
This is a serious health problem for citizens 65 years old and up. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, in 2018 three million seniors had emergency room visits due to fall related incidents. There were 34,000 deaths. $50 billion were spent on medical care with three-quarters of it paid by Medicare and Medicaid.
Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries in our older adults and a growing trend. Between 2009 and 2018 there was a 30 percent increase in falls nationwide. Unfortunately, Minnesota ranks fourth in the nation for resulting deaths. Yes, falls are common and costly. But fall risks can be reduced and accidents prevented. Helpful information is available from your medical providers and community health specialists.
Topics include checklists to identify home and community risk factors along with suggestions to correct or avoid these risks, such as install grab bars and stair railings, proper lighting, and plan to eliminate clutter and trip hazards. There is also information to address personal risk factors such as health, eyesight, nutrition, activity, balance, strength, and proper footwear. Reviewing medications with a health provider can also help to prevent an unexpected fall. Video interviews with local seniors who have experienced a serious fall provides valuable information and tips.
Who do you call if you fall? 911 Cass County Lift Assist. Fall prevention is a community effort. We can make a difference for ourselves and our loved ones. Stay well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.