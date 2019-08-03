BRAINERD — Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center is offering an educational and supportive presentation of Families In Grief Aug. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Topics will include:
• Shared grief and its impact on families
• Physical and emotional responses to grief
• Surviving first years of grief
Families In Grief is for those who have had a relative, friend, or significant person die. There is no charge to attend.
This presentation is part of the Essentia grief support program offering grief groups and education to the community. It will take place in a meeting room located in the lower level of the Hospital, 523 N. Third St., Brainerd.
At Essentia Health our care team is here for the community not only when they are feeling ill, but also to encourage mental, emotional and physical well-being to equip individuals and families with the tools and resources to reinvest oneself in life.
For more information about this session or our Grief Support, call (218) 828-7442 or (218) 828-7531.
