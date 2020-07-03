Thee United Empire (T.U.E.) will perform an online concert July 25 at 8 p.m. to raise money for Support Within Reach, a sexual violence resource center.
There are three ways, or pages, from which to view the rap concert: T.U.E. facebook page, SWR (support within reach) facebook page and 103.7 facebook page.
T.U.E. is a group made up of three friends with one singular goal — to make fun and enjoyable music. Big Mike from Hawley, C.J. “Chours Joe” of Minneapolis and Chancey from Moorhead have been making music together for the better part of the last 13 years. Together they’ve performed alongside several award-winning artists such as Nelly, T-Pain, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and many more chart topping artists like Yelawolf, Unk, Tech N9ne, and others.
They’ve released several singles such as Famous and Red Solo Cup and eventually released their 1st E.P, “Rise of an Empire.” As a UNITE, the three strive to create songs that not only represent their real life experiences, but also relate and connect with their fans. In their eyes, EVERYONE can be a member of T.U.E. It’s not just a musical act, it’s a brotherhood....a family...an empire.
Support Within Reach has offices across north central Minnesotta in Walker, Bemidji, Park Rapids, Grand Rapids, Bagley and Atikin. Support Within Reach can be contacted at (866) 747-5008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.