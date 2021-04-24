A free COVID-19 vaccine will be held Thursday for anyone 18 years and older from 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Walker Bay Theater (Minnesota Folklore Theater), 609 Minnesota Ave.W., in Walker, with the Moderna two-dose vaccine given 28 days apart.

Pre-registration is encouraged with walk-ins available. Register online at www.co.cass.mn.us/covidclinic or call (218) 547-6847 Limited walk-in appointments may available. If you have concerns about transportation, call the above number.

If you are feeling sick or have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, have received other vaccine within the last 14 days, or have received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of a COVID-19 treatment in the past 90 days, postpone your vaccine.

If you have questions about your health status and COVID-19 vaccination or have had severe allergic reaction to any vaccine in the past, contact your health care professional before registering. A minimum 15-minute wait period is required following vaccination. COVID-19 precautions of face masks and social distance of 6 feet are required.

