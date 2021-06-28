Cass County Public Health will host a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hub, 213 First St. S., Hackensack.

Pre-registration is encouraged; go to www.co.cass.mn.us/covidclinic.

Vaccines available are Pfizer (ages 12 and  up); Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18 and up).

For additional  information go to www.co.cass.mn.us/covidclinic or call (218) 547-6847 or 547-6839.

