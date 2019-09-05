Families are invited to a complimentary pediatric orthopedic screening clinic in Bemidji Sept. 27, hosted by Sanford Bemidji Orthopedic and Sports Medicine.
The clinic will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Sanford Bemidji Orthopedic and Sports Medicine, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. For an appointment, call (612) 596-6105.
Children will be evaluated to see if their bone, muscle or joint problem is a treatable condition at Shriners’ Healthcare for children-Twin Cities.
Shriners’ Healthcare for Children provides comprehensive medical, surgical and rehabilitative care for children with orthopedic conditions regardless of ability to pay. If a child requires follow-up care at the clinic, complimentary transportation may be available through the local Shrine Center upon request.
