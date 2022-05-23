People suffering from chronic heartburn or acid reflux and those diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are struggling to control their symptoms with dietary and lifestyle changes and medicine, are invited to a livestream presentation by Dr. Andrew Loveitt Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about GERD and its silent symptoms, potential long-term effects of proton pump inhibitor use, new treatment options, procedures, and recovery. They will also be able to ask Dr. Loveitt any questions including what GERD sufferers are asking him about managing their symptoms.
An estimated one in five adults in the United States experiences GERD — a chronic reflux condition that can include troublesome symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation of food/liquid and difficulty swallowing. It occurs when the flap valve between the stomach and esophagus isn’t working properly to keep contents consumed in the stomach.
Dr. Loveitt, a Board-Certified General Surgeon, is a specialist at the Minnesota Reflux and Heartburn Center and is available for patient appointments at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and Breezy Point. Patients may be referred by their primary care physician or seek more information aby contacting Nurse Coordinator Lea Carlson at (218) 546-4323.
