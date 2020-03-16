Great River Rescue in Bemidji, will hold eight Petfixers spay/neuter clinics in 2020. Each clinic will be held at Great River Rescue’s facility at 1612 Carr Lake Road.
First National Bank of Bemidji is the first sponsor, with clients receiving a $20 discount on services for each pet registered for the clinic.
Qualified low-income individuals must register each pet in need of services through an online registration page, www.petfixer.org. The Petfixers website contains income qualifications, program guidelines and services offered with prices.
Dates for the 2020 clinics are: May 2-3; June 6-7, July 11-12, Aug. 1-2, Sept. 12-13, Oct. 3-4 and Nov. 7-8.
Space is limited for each clinic. Once registered, clients will be contacted by Great River Rescue volunteers or staff to confirm their spot. In addition to spay/neuter services, other services offered include distemper combo vaccinations, rabies vaccinations, microchip insertion and registration, and blood tests.
Volunteers are needed for clinics, which helps keep costs low. Volunteers will help with setting up, checking in clients ,cleaning medical instruments and more. All volunteers must attend the Great River Rescue Level I volunteer training. Learn more at www.greatriverrescue.com/donate/volunteer or call (218) 751-7910.
Great River Rescue, a nonprofit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. Thousands of companion dogs and cats have been saved over the years. A no-kill shelter, it strives to provide high quality care for every animal until a suitable home can be found.
Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open Tuesday through Friday, 12:30-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 12:30-4:30 p.m. To reach Executive Director Mustful, email to director@greatriverrescue.com or call (218) 751-7910.
