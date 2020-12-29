Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of is that the need for blood never ceases.
Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and holiday schedules and planning.
Hackensack area residents are gearing up for a community blood drive to help prevent possible blood shortages in the coming weeks.
“In areas with harsh winter weather, cold weather and storms often keep people from donating blood,” said Katie Bartelson, donor recruitment representative of Vitalant. “With fewer people donating blood, some parts of the country run the risk of having critical blood shortages.”
To make sure there’s a dependable blood supply locally, Hackensack Lions and Faith in Action for Cass County have teamed up to schedule a community blood drive Jan. 6 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call (218) 675-5435 or go online to www.bloodhero.com and use sponsor code: Hackensack. The blood drive will be held at the Hackensack Community Center on Lake Avenue. Appointments are encouraged to keep donors socially distanced. Face masks/coverings are required at all times.
Vitalant is offering COVID-19 antibody testing with each complete blood draw to help find future convalescent plasma donors! Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors ages 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 must have a signed Vitalant form from a parent or guardian. For questions on eligibility, call (800) 289-4923.
To save time, donors can now complete their Health History on the day of their donation by visiting www.vitalant.org. And if you need a ride, call Faith in Action to get you there to donate. Giving blood is another way to make a difference to so many during this holiday season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.