Hackensack area residents geared up for a community blood drive Jan. 6 to help prevent possible blood shortages as the new year begins.
The partnership between Faith in Action for Cass County and the Hackensack Lions Club works well with Faith in Action volunteers calling and scheduling appointments and the Lions Members setting up and working on the day of the blood drive. The January blood drive was a huge success, filling all 44 appointment times. Of those who registered, 33 were able to donate and three donated on the automated machines. Four donors volunteered for their first time!
“Because of all of you, many area patients will have more time with their loved ones,” stated Katie Bartelson, senior donor recruitment representative. “Thanks again for your support in our mission of saving lives!”
Blood drives are scheduled in this area several times over the year. For information on upcoming blood drive dates and eligibility, call (800) 289-4923 or visit www.vitalant.org
