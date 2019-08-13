St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will host a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, Aug. 27 at the church Fellowship Hall.

With hopes of recruiting 62 people to donate blood with a goal of 47 units to be collected, Vitalant encourages anyone who feels well and healthy to make an appointment.

Donors can make an appointment by calling Loralee Torkelson at (218) 821-5225, atwww.bloodhero.com or by calling (877) 25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s Donor Reward Program.

Blood donations take about an hour. Save 20 minutes by completing your health history the day of donation on www.vitalant.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments