BRAINERD — Going through cancer can be an incredibly stressful experience.  Cancer patients are invited to bring a guest and participate in a new support offering, Healing Through Art, at Essentia Health  St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

Healing Through Art combines psychotherapeutic techniques with the creative process to improve mental health, resilience, and well-being. The process of creativity promotes self-expression, self-awareness, and coping skills. Techniques may include drawing, painting, coloring, collage, journaling, and more. Participants do not need to have artistic ability. The class is more about the process and enjoyment of creativity than merely how to create a finished product.

Classes will be held March 24, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 28 and Aug. 25 starting at 1:30 p.m..  ach class is one hour long. Register with the Cancer Center at (218) 828-3113.

