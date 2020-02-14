An example of the mosaic that event participants will have the opportunity to create.
BEMIDJI — Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and the Watermark Art Center invite community members to celebrate heart month by attending one of the two art and heart events Feb. 26 or 27 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Participants will enjoy light appetizers while touring the Watermark Art Center, listen to Kris Anderson, MD, speak about heart care and participate in making a mosaic heart. All participants will also receive a voucher for a free heart screening.

As a cardiologist at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Dr. Anderson specializes in the assessment and treatment of cardiovascular disease, heart rhythm abnormalities and interrogation of pacemakers and defibrillators. During the event, he will share expert tips for heart health and discuss the future of heart care in the community.

To register, community members can sign up at the Watermark Art Center’s website: https://watermarkartcenter.org/ed/ The registration fee is $25. Limited spots are available.

