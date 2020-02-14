BEMIDJI — Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota and the Watermark Art Center invite community members to celebrate heart month by attending one of the two art and heart events Feb. 26 or 27 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Participants will enjoy light appetizers while touring the Watermark Art Center, listen to Kris Anderson, MD, speak about heart care and participate in making a mosaic heart. All participants will also receive a voucher for a free heart screening.
As a cardiologist at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Dr. Anderson specializes in the assessment and treatment of cardiovascular disease, heart rhythm abnormalities and interrogation of pacemakers and defibrillators. During the event, he will share expert tips for heart health and discuss the future of heart care in the community.
To register, community members can sign up at the Watermark Art Center’s website: https://watermarkartcenter.org/ed/ The registration fee is $25. Limited spots are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.